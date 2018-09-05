Almost two thirds of parents and students have trouble sleeping due to everyday stress.



A study by food supplement Zenflore, shows almost three quarters of college students said they knew someone who dropped out because of stress.

Over 50% percent of students say they have difficulty of concentrating in class and one in four feel stressed at the end of the day.

It comes as the biggest survey in the world on youth mental health was launched in UCD this morning.



It's hoped the study by researchers at the college and Jigsaw, the National Centre for Youth Mental Health, will inform policy makers and give an insight into what sort of issues young people are dealing with.

Young people from ages 12 to 25 will be asked to take part and Jigsaw says it will be engaging with schools and third level institutions all over the country.