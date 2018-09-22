One of Donald Trump's top justice officials has denied discussing how to remove the US president from power by declaring him unfit for office.

It follows a report in the New York Times that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein floated the idea of invoking the 25th amendment.

The newspaper claims that was discussed with other officials from the justice department and the FBI.

It also reports that Mr Rosenstein "suggested last year that he secretly record President Trump in the White House to expose the chaos consuming the administration".

Mr Rosenstein - who is overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election - insisted the report is 'inaccurate and factually incorrect'.

In a statement, he said: "I will not further comment on a story based on anonymous sources who are obviously biased against the department and are advancing their own personal agenda.

"But let me be clear about this: based on my personal dealings with the president, there is no basis to invoke the 25th amendment."

Donald Trump's son Donald Jr responded the report on Twitter:

Shocked!!! Absolutely Shocked!!! Ohhh, who are we kidding at this point? No one is shocked that these guys would do anything in their power to undermine @realdonaldtrump.



Rosenstein Suggested He Secretly Record Trump and Discussed 25th Amendment https://t.co/ZTEwS8E1iJ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 21, 2018

However, Chuck Schumer - the Democratic minority leader in the Senate - said the report 'must not be used as a pretext' to fire Mr Rosenstein.