US movie producers have already arrived at the scene of the cave rescue in Thailand in the hope of laying the groundwork for a film based on the ongoing rescue.

Pure Flix films managing partner Michael Scott told AAP in Chiang Rai: “I see this as a major Hollywood film with A-list stars”.

He also denied that his actions could be seen as insensitive - as families wait for their loved ones to be rescued: “There’s going to be other production companies coming in so we have to act pretty quickly.”

All 12 boys and their football coach have made it safely to the surface, however the dangerous rescue claimed the life of a volunteer former navy SEAL who ran out of oxygen while laying out equipment in the cave.

Meanwhile, it's emerged that equipment from Limerick was used in the Thailand cave rescue.

The oxygen tanks rescuers used needed an older model of regulation valve, so they had to go around the world looking for them.

According to the Limerick Leader, specialist diving equipment from Cappamore has played a critical role in the operation which has hit international headlines.