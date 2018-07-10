Ten people have reportedly been rescued from the cave in Thailand after rescuers entered for the third time this morning.

Witnesses say two people have been carried out on stretchers in the past hour.

The head of the mission says it's hoped all remaining boys and their coach will be rescued today, if conditions are good.

The doctor and three navy SEALs who've been with them since they were found will also come out.

It ultimately was up to the boys to decide along with the doctor to come up with a plan of who to go first.

The rescued boys are being quarantined in case any of them contracted infections while inside the cave. The hospital has sent test samples from the boys to a lab in Bangkok.

The boys were exploring the caves on June 23 with their coach when they were trapped inside by heavy seasonal rains. They were eventually found on July 2nd.