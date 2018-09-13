A school in the US state of Georgia has introduced paddling as a form of punishment.

The school says over 33 parents so far have given their permission for their children to be paddled if they break the rules three times.

The new policy states that the punishment must occur in the presence of an adult witness and no more than three licks should be given.

If parents don't consent, their child can be suspended for five days instead.

Superintendent Jody Boulineau told local news station WRDW why they've decided to introduce it:

"in this school we take discipline very seriously, there was a time where corporal punishment was the norm and you didn't have the problems you have now"

He added

"honestly we feel like it's something that's not going to be used very often, sometimes it's just the threat of it being there becomes the deterrent in itself"