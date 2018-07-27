The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has called on Ryanair management and unions to "come to an agreement" amid planned ongoing strike actions.

It comes as the carrier is to cancel 20 flights to and from Ireland next Friday.

This will be the fourth day of strike action by Dublin-based pilots.

While the airline has also warned that up to 300 jobs are at risk, with plans to cut the size of its Dublin fleet.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaking to the media in Dublin | Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Speaking in Rome, Mr Varadkar said: "Ultimately it's a commercial decision for any business as to how many flights they're going to run or how many staff they need to staff those planes - so that is a commercial decision.

"But I am very concerned at the escalation in the Ryanair dispute, particularly the impact it's going to have on holidaymakers - on every day people who have spent months saving up for their holidays who may now find themselves discommoded or rescheduled or perhaps not being able to take holiday.

"So I'd really ask both Ryanair and the unions to think about the people, to think about those customers: the ones who ultimately pay the wages of the pilots and the cabin crew, who ultimately pay the dividends of the shareholders and keep the board in office.

"I'd ask that they get around the table, come to an agreement and allow things to return to normal".