The Gardaí have issued a warning over fake tickets for this year's Electric Picnic.

The festival takes place in Stradbally, Co Laois from Friday.

Gardaí are advising fans to be on the lookout, warning that fake print-at-home tickets are being sold online.

But they say: "The print-at-home ticket format has not been used for Electric Picnic and we would recommend that the public do not buy from unauthorised or unknown sources.

"An Garda Síochána is also warning that third party payment sites are being used to take money off unsuspecting fans in these scams."

Detective Chief Superintendent Pat Lordan, of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, says: "We are working closely with the organisers to prevent fans being left disappointed by the activities of criminals.

"It is important to stress that the print-at-home format is not being used for Electric Picnic and that the public only buy tickets from authorised sources".

Tickets for the event are sold out.