Gardaí in Wicklow are appealing for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 50 year-old woman.

Stefanie Kokaram was last seen yesterday evening at approximately 8.30pm in her home on Greenpark Road, Bray.

She is described as being 5-ft-10'' in height, of medium build with green/brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a light red top with dark blue flowers and a dark brown knee length jacket with fur on the hood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bray Garda Station.