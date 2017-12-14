A 23 year old woman has appeared in court charged in connection with a shooting in West Dublin on Monday.

A mother, her eight month old baby and a teenage boy were all injured in the shooting in Mulhuddart.

23 year old Charlene Donovan formerly of Parslickstown Gardens, Dublin 15 appeared before Blanchardstown District Court this morning.

The court heard she’s charged with the possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life.

An application for bail will be heard shortly.