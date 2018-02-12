A woman who claims she was raped by Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding denies interpreting facts to make her story sound more plausible.



She claims she was raped by the Ireland and Ulster teammates at a party at Jacksons home in Belfast in the early hours of June 28th 2016.



From Belfast, Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney reports:





The woman, who was a 19 year old student at the time of the alleged attack, is now being cross-examined by Arthur Harvey on behalf of Blane McIlroy who is accused, and denies, exposing himself to her at the party.

He has been asking her about her memory of the night, which she accepts is hazy.

On more than one occasion, Mr. Harvey accused her of drawing logical conclusions to confirm a narrative she wants to present as true.

He asked her about being invited to the party.

She told police Paddy Jackson must have invited her back but later said it must have been one of the girls  a reference to three girls who ended up back at the party too.

Mr. Harvey said that wasn't a memory.

He said the girls say they didn't invite her back. She said that wasn't her recollection. And he accused her of drawing logical conclusions to confirm a narrative she wants to present as being true.

Mr. Harvey is the last of the defence barristers to cross-examine the woman.





