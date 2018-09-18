A woman's died after being stabbed in Co Louth.

Gardaí are investigating the incident at an apartment block on Linen Hall Street in Dundalk just before 3.00pm.

The woman in 30s was seriously injured, and taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

She was subsequently pronounced dead a short time later.

A post mortem examination is set to take place, and the office of the State Pathologist and Coroner have been notified.

A man aged in his 40s has been arrested, and is being at Dundalk Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The scene has been preserved for a technical and forensic examination.

An incident room has also been set up at Dundalk Garda Station.