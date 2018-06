A 57-year-old woman has died after her ride-on lawnmower hit a ditch in Co Tipperary.

The incident happened in Toureen near Rossmore at around 6.30pm yesterday evening.

Gardaí say the woman was driving the lawnmower when it collided with the ditch.

The woman's body has been removed from the scene and taken to South Tipperary General Hospital.

A post mortem is due to take place.