A woman's been injured after she was hit in the face by a wayward golf ball on the first day of the Ryder Cup.

The fan lay on the ground after American golfer Brooks Koepka's opening shot at the sixth hole of the tournament veered off target and struck her just above the eye.

The woman, who has not been identified, was treated by course staff, who bandaged her head and covered her with a jacket.

A man tends an unidentified injured woman after she was hit by US player Brooks Koepka's ball on the 6th hole during a fourball match on the opening day of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris | Image: Francois Mori/AP/Press Association Images

Commentators at The Golf National in Guyancourt, near Paris, noticed that the golfer appeared visibly shaken by the incident, which occurred earlier this morning.

She was taken to hospital as a precaution, but did not suffer serious injury, according to a European Tour spokesman.

Koepka, a three-time major winner who is playing in his first Ryder Cup, signed a glove and gave it to the woman.