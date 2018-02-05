Finding the perfect bra is pretty tough, so you can imagine the trauma when a woman found one in Penneys, but she wasn't allowed to buy it.

Turns out someone had left their own bra on the rack in a branch of Primark in Glasgow, and went off in a new one. The cheek!

The woman's original post has gone viral with almost 50 thousand retweets!

tried on a bra in Primark & it was nice so I went to buy it but there was no tag so the guy went to find a supervisor to get a code, comes back & goes "this isn't ours, it's a swap" so someone has literally left THEIR OWN BRA on a hanger in order to shoplift one AND I TRIED IT ON — natalie (@n_brayshaw) January 31, 2018



