A domestic abuse charity says there are 'clear warning signs' in the behaviour of a Love Island contestant.

Adam Collard has faced criticism over his treatment of Rosie after he moved on with another girl - blaming her insecurity for pushing him away.

CEO of Women's Aid in the UK, Katie Ghose, says questioning someone's memory of events, trivialising their thoughts and feelings and turning things around to blame the other person can be a pattern of gaslighting and emotional abuse.

Gaslighting is where someone is manipulated into doubting their own sanity.

Writing on their website Katie Ghose says: 'Last night, Rosie called out Adam’s unacceptable behaviour on the show. We ask viewers to join her in recognising unhealthy behaviour in relationships and speaking out against all forms of domestic abuse – emotional as well as physical. It is only when we make a stand together against abuse in relationships that we will see attitudes change and an end to domestic abuse.'

Fans of the show were horrified to watch Adam smirking while Rosie cried and told him how much he hurt her.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse in a relationship, you can call 1800 341 900 or visit womensaid.ie