Young LGBTI people are three times more likely to attempt suicide, and twice as likely to self harm, compared to the general population of young people.



That's according to figures from Belong To - the national organisation for lesbian gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex young people – which is celebrating its 15th anniversary today.

Last year the group opened two new support services at its Dublin flagship office, trained over 700 professionals in the filed of mental health, community development and education and reached over 150 thousand students with its anti-bullying Stand –Up Awareness week.

20 year old Katie McCabe says BelongTo has changed her life: 'I was gay, I was scared, I was alone and I didn't have anyone else and coming to BelongTo has absolutely changed my life without a shadow of a doubt'

