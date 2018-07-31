Ok I now feel ancient.

How tuned in to Fortnite are you?

The game thats driving lots of people crazy first came to my attention when I saw Tyrone senior footballer Connor McAliskey celebrate after scoring his sides opening goal against Cork in the All Ireland Qualifiers.

When he made the L shape on his forehead. 'How disrespectful?' I thought!

It has since emerged he wasn't just making a loser sign but making a reference to the game that other sports stars have also referenced.

For the uninitiated....Fortnite is a survival game where 100 players fight against each other in player versus player combat to be the last one standing.

Described as 'a fast-paced, action-packed game', not unlike The Hunger Games, where strategic thinking is a must in order to survive there are an estimated 3.4 million concurrent players on Fortnite.

Players skydive onto a small island, are equipped with an axe and must scavenge for more weapons, while simultaneously avoiding a killer electrical storm.

Now French soccer club Nantes have created a clip of the hit video game Fortnite to introduce Lucas Evangelista as their new signing.

The clip shows the French club's coach Miguel Cardoso chasing two players before opening a door to reveal Brazilian Evangelista with the words "bem vindo" - 'welcome' in Portuguese.

The midfielder, 23, joins from Italian club Udinese on a five-year deal.

England captain Harry Kane admitted he became a fan of Fortnite during this summer's World Cup.

The Golden Boot winner said much of the England squad played the game during their spare time in Russia. "As silly as it sounds, playing Fortnite passes the time quite well," he told the BBC.

Since it appeared on my radar I also heard parents at local hurling training bemoaning the fact that their kids had swiped their credit card and racked up loads of euro on stuff like digital skins and weapons.

Be careful if you have an addictive personality by the sounds of things! God be with the days when the height of sophistication was Snakes and Ladders or Ludo!