Manchester United are off to a great start in the Premier League with four wins and a draw from their opening five league games, and head to Southampton tomorrow for their first appearance of the season on Premier League Live with Sky Sports.

Jose Mourinho's side are level on 13 points with Manchester City while champions Chelsea are three points behind. United have scored an average of three goals per game in the top flight this season and the early signs look good for new recruit Romelu Lukaku. Some people are quick to point out that United have only beaten West Ham, Swansea, Leicester and Everton but they didn't beat West Ham and Everton in the corresponding fixtures last season.

United have been the masters of late goals in the past and this season they've scored nine goals in the 80th minute or later. Mourinho is able to call upon the likes of Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial to come on and stretch teams late on with their blistering pace. There may well be tougher tests ahead for United but if they continue to brush the weaker opposition aside it will take the pressure off heading into the bigger games.

Southampton picked up their second win of the season last weekend at Crystal Palace but you'd have to be worried about their inability to score goals. The Saints have only scored four league goals in five games under Mauricio Pellegrino and have failed to score in eight of their last 10 league matches at St Mary's. Shane Long started that game against Palace last week so he'll be hoping to get another start tomorrow although there will be more focus on whether or not Virgil van Dijk gets his first start of the season.

