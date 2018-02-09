We've a double serving of Premier League Live this weekend. First up it's the North London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal as both sides continue their push for a place in the top four. Spurs have taken four points from their last two games against Manchester United and Liverpool. Mauricio Pochettino's side go into the game one point behind fourth placed Chelsea while Arsenal are four points off the Champions League places.

We were at the Emirates earlier in the season when Arsenal beat Spurs 2-0 thanks to goals from Shkodran Mustafi and Alexis Sánchez who is now a Manchester United player. Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang impressed in their first starts against Everton last week but the real test comes against the bigger clubs, starting with tomorrow. That win for Arsenal in November ended an unbeaten run of six games for Spurs against the Gunners. However Arsene Wenger is winless in all four league away matches against Mauricio Pochettino but the Arsenal manager can take plenty of encouragement from their recent record at Wembley where his side are unbeaten in their last nine matches.

Ron Jones and Brian Kerr will be in the commentary box for us at Wembley. You'll be able to hear that game on todayfm.com from 12.15.

As usual we'll on Today FM from 2.00 and our second commentary game comes from Goodison Park as Everton host Crystal Palace. Phil Kinsella and Jason McAteer will call the action for us from Merseyside.

Seamus Coleman is expected to come back into the Everton team after being left out of the squad for the defeat to Arsenal last week. Sam Allardyce started the Republic of Ireland captain in the 2-1 win over Leicester on January 31st but the Everton boss decided against playing Coleman against the Gunners after 10 months on the sidelines. That win over Leicester was Everton's only victory in their last nine fixtures in all competition. Only Arsenal(twice) have beaten Palace in the last 15 league matches but Roy Hodgson will have to do without Wilfried Zaha due to injury.

This week's guest in the Boot Room is St. Pats manager Liam Buckley as he looks back on a spell in his playing career that saw him move abroad. Liam played with Belgian side K.S.V. Waregem in 1984 and the following season they reached the semi finals of the UEFA Cup. He then went to Spain to join Racing Santander and his debut was away to Barcelona, the same game that Mark Hughes and Gary Lineker made their debuts for a Barca side managed by Terry Venables.

Premier League Live with Sky Sports from 2-6pm on Today FM and you can hear the North London derby on todayfm.com from 12.15.