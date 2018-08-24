Arsenal and West Ham have both lost their opening two Premier League games of the season. The two go head to head at the Emirates tomorrow afternoon so something has to give. The Gunners have been beaten by Manchester City and Chelsea but not many would have expected Unai Emery to win either game although they did have their chances at Stamford Bridge last Sunday. West Ham were beaten 4-0 at Liverpool on the opening weekend but Manuel Pellegrini would have been more disappointed to lose at home to Bournemouth last weekend.

Arsenal fans will be expecting to see their side get a first league win under Emery but the pressure is on considering no permanent Arsenal manager has ever lost his opening three games. West Ham have a dreadful record against Arsenal with just one win in 22 meetings. All eyes will be on Jack Wilshere who makes a return to his former club early in the season.

