UEFA has confirmed that the Europa League final between will go ahead despite Monday's terror attack at the Manchester Arena.

Manchester United and Ajax will contest the decider at the Friends Arena in Stockholm on Wednesday.

UEFA says there is no specific intelligence to suggest the game could be the target of an attack.

The Red Devils held a minutes silence during their final training session ahead of their flight to the Swedish capital.

Old Trafford has been closed for the day and the scheduled pre-match press conference has been cancelled.

Jose Morinho was due to speak to the media at the match venue, but a statement has been released.

Jose Mourinho: "We're all very sad about the tragic events last night; we can't take out of our minds & hearts the victims & their families. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 23, 2017