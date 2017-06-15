Golf's second major of the year, the U.S. Open Championship, begins today at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.

There are 4 Irish players going for glory; Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Paul Dunne and Graeme McDowell.

Betfair gave Ian Dempsey and John Duggan €250 each to bet with for charity and here is who they have gone for.

Betfair are playing 1/5 of the odds for the first 8 places.

The tournament starts at 12.45 Irish time.

Ian Dempsey

€50 each way Justin Thomas 33/1

€50 each way Jon Rahm 18/1

€25 each way Paul Casey 45/1

John Duggan

€75 each way Louis Oosthuizen 50/1

€25 each way Rickie Fowler 20/1

€25 each way Hideki Matsuyama 30/1