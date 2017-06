Manchester United have signed Swedish defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica on a four-year deal. It's believed the 22-year-old will cost United a fee of 35 million euro.

Lindelof arrived in Manchester fresh from international duty with Sweden, where he was an unused substitute in last night's 1-1 draw with Norway.

Lindelof is Jose Mourinho's first summer signing and could be the first of three or four high-profile acquisitions expected at Old Trafford this summer.