Burnley v Manchester United

Manchester United go into this weekend twelve points behind leaders Manchester City, who suffered their first league defeat of the season at Liverpool last Sunday. United defender Phil Jones said after the 3-0 win over Stoke on Monday that United have to believe they can catch their neighbours. Jones referenced 2012 when United were eight points ahead of City with six games to go, only to see the title end up in the hands of City thanks to a late winner from Sergio Aguero against QPR on the final day of the season.

I'm not sure even the most optimistic United fans would share Jones' view but if they do, they may also point out that in 1996, United were 12 points behind Newcastle after 23 matches and turned it around. Jose Mourinho will soon have Alexis Sanchez to call upon which could make a huge difference to the side, especially in those big games away from home. Arsenal have deployed Sanchez on the left hand side in recent seasons so it will be interesting to see if Mourinho does the same. That could mean less game time for Anthony Martial or Marcus Rashford but Sanchez is that good he could play anywhere in attack.

Burnley have gone six league games without a win but that run does include a 2-2 draw away to Manchester United, a game the Clarets led 2-0 at Old Trafford. Burnley always make it tough for their opponents as United found out last month but the stats will show that if you get the first goal against them you won't lose. Burnley are winless in all 49 Premier League matches with Sean Dyche as manager when they have conceded the opening goal and there may not be too many goals in this one because only 16 top flight goals have been scored at Turf Moor this season, the fewest at any Premier League ground.

We'll have full commentary from Turf Moor with Dave McIntyre and Brian Kerr while Mark Lawrenson will join us between 2 and 3 to look ahead to the weekend's action and to talk about some of the week's stories.

Stephen McPhail will be this week's guest in the Boot Room as we look back on his time at Leeds United. McPhail made the move to Leeds in 1995 as a teenager and two years later he was part of the club's FA Youth Cup winning team that also included the likes of Harry Kewell, Jonathan Woodgate, Paul Robinson and Alan Smith.

McPhail was handed his senior debut at Leeds by George Graham in February 1998 against a Leicester team managed by Martin O'Neill. McPhail talks about what it was like to play in central midfield against the likes of Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira and he'll also look back on some of the European campaigns when Leeds were rubbling shoulders with the big boys.

Premier League Live with Sky Sports on Today FM from 2-6pm.