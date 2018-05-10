It is not known yet if it was an Oompa Loompa escaping from Willy Wonka's factory.

People are used to traffic jam but not traffic chocolate.

Thankfully, the driver was uninjured but was seen leaping into it with a coffee in one hand and a scoop in the other.

According to local police it took over two hours to clean up the mess.

Why didn't they just get a classroom of local kids with spoons?