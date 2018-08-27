Ariana Grande is not someone who takes themselves too seriously.

Imagine another artist hearing this from the crowd. They's probably just ignore it or have a total hissy fit. *coughs* Kanye!

But not The Grande. She takes it in her stride, even has a laugh and then restarts like a pro.

It's not a heckle per say, and it's pretty funny but she proves how sound she is from her actions.

Fair play.