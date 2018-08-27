Ariana Grande Gets Heckled Then Handles It Like An Absolute Pro
Ariana Grande is not someone who takes themselves too seriously.
Imagine another artist hearing this from the crowd. They's probably just ignore it or have a total hissy fit. *coughs* Kanye!
But not The Grande. She takes it in her stride, even has a laugh and then restarts like a pro.
It's not a heckle per say, and it's pretty funny but she proves how sound she is from her actions.
Fair play.
SOMEONE SAID “WAIT START AGAIN I WASNT RECORDING” AND SHE DID LMAOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/IEAhCM2YzX— meliss (@majestcbitch) August 26, 2018