Irish traditional band Beoga has been announced as Ed Sheeran's support act for his Irish dates next month.

They'll join Anne Marie and Jamie Lawson as support when Ed Sheeran plays Dublin, Belfast, Cork and Galway in May.

The Antrim-based five-piece previously worked with Ed when they co-wrote Galway Girl for his latest album, Divide. They also appeared on another track, Nancy Mulligan.

**BIG NEWS** Our new song 'We Don't Have To Run' featuring @ryanmcmusic will be released on May 4th. OHHH and we can finally reveal that we're supporting #edsheeran on his Irish tourdates. YUSSSSS! pic.twitter.com/vcxhO1z87J — Beoga (@beogamusic) April 26, 2018

Ed Sheeran plays Cork's Páirc Ui Chaoimh on May 4th, 5th and 6th, Belfast's Boucher Playing Fields on May 9th, Galway's Pearse Stadium on May 12th and 13th and Dublin's Phoenix Park on May 16th, 18th and 19th.