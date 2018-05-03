Bono is many things.

As the frontman of U2 he is part of one of the world's best-selling bands, he's performed on 14 studio albums, he has sold 170 million records worldwide and he has 22 Grammy Awards knocking around somewhere.

He has managed to achieve all of this while being a human rights activist and one of the most famous people in the world.

Some man lads.

He also has 'the softest and warmest hands' Dermot Whelan has ever touched.

Dermot is a U2 superfan and was invited to head over to Tulsa as the lads kicked off their eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE tour.

(Side note: This is the happiest we have ever seen Dermot. Ever)

He spent hours agonising over which U2 tshirt he should wear and he's been walking around with a smile plastered across his face for the past few days.

Dermot even got to chat with The Edge and Adam Clayton all about their set list for this tour.

Then the impossible happened.

Dermot met Bono, and after he regained the ability to speak they had a chat about U2's connection with Ceadarwood Road in Tulsa and what it was like playing in the venue where Sid Vicious famously punched a hole in the wall.

Watch @DermotTodayFM's face at the end of this Pride clip from @U2 live in Tulsa! Win tickets to U2's Dublin gig with #DermotAndDave today, tune in from 9am! #U2eiTour2018 @DaveTodayFM pic.twitter.com/0ldnqJhiDQ — Today FM (@TodayFM) May 3, 2018

But the main thing we are taking away from #WhenDermotMetBono is the fact that Dermot has proclaimed that Bono has the softest and warmest hands he's ever touched.

Bono. Is there anything he can't do 😉