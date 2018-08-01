Boyfriends Of Instagram Have Officially Lost The Plot
Ever since Instagram was created boyfriends have risked their lives desperate to keep their other halves happy in front of the lens.
The perfect Instapic is their mission and they'll do whatever it takes to capture it.
Let's start with this maniac.
A post shared by Boyfriends Of Instagram (@boyfriends_of_insta) on
Then there's these two:
Get that weak ass form outta here Janet 🙄🙄🙄 #weakshit #notimefodat #wheresthefinesse - @anna_asbury
A post shared by Boyfriends Of Instagram (@boyfriends_of_insta) on
The pull your arm out of it's socket leaner:
When he literally bends over backwards for her 🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️ #whipped #backbreaker #fatjoeleanback #boyfriendsofinstagram
A post shared by Boyfriends Of Instagram (@boyfriends_of_insta) on
Spread 'em:
...So do you have any special talents?
A post shared by Boyfriends Of Instagram (@boyfriends_of_insta) on
We have n idea what the hell these two are up to:
When you’re literally drowning in likes 💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼 #doitforthegram #iliterallycanteven #boyfriendsofinstagram #influencial
A post shared by Boyfriends Of Instagram (@boyfriends_of_insta) on
The importance of spooning:
The classiest of all places to take a pic? Outside the bogs obvs!
First I take a shit 💩 then I take your girl 💅🏼#didntevenwashhishands #smoothcriminal #mrstealyourgirl #boyfriendsofinstagram
A post shared by Boyfriends Of Instagram (@boyfriends_of_insta) on