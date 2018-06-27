Sheena sent us this text:

"Just want to give a shout out to all the stay at home Mums and Dads who are busy trying to find things to do with the kids for upcoming hols AND to stay sane while watching CBeebies! Look at what I saw on telly this morning. It's the Cbeebies presenters doing their own version of One Kiss all about cleaning! I've started singing it with my two so it obviously works!!! Sheena"

This is why @CBeebiesHQ keeps me sane. Although could be tripping through lack of sleep... #OneKiss pic.twitter.com/z4dFf6RVg6 — Sheena McGinley (@MakeMeAMammy) June 26, 2018

Muireann confessed it is her earworm of the day.

And look who got back to us!