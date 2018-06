Behold: a map of Carlow on a Carlow cow’s head.

The calf was born yesterday, just ahead of Carlow's clash against Laois this weekend.

The two teams will battle it out in the Leinster Senior Football Championship this Sunday in Croke Park, the winner of which will secure their place in the Leinster final.

With so much at stake, it looks like Carlow supporters are taking all the positive signs they can get!