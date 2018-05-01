Check Out This Artwork Of Teresa Mannion In Galway
A gas bunch of lads in County Galway have spray painted Teresa Mannion on an electric box.
The artwork in Salthill is near the location of that infamous weather report from 2015.
It looks the part and even Teresa herself approves.
Arty types finished spray printing me onto an electric box in Salthill today. 👊respect 🤣#streetart #madaboutgalway #visitgalway #salthill #stormdesmond @metoffice @superceili #galway pic.twitter.com/ohbiC1fpyp— TERESA MANNION (@TeresaMannion) April 29, 2018
So when is she getting the bronze statue?