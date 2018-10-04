We have a feeling that this will divide the public.

Some of you will launch into your Christmas jumpers, wrap a tinsel scarf around your neck, sit on Santa's lap and declare, "FINALLY, THE TASTE OF CHRISTMAS BOTTLED!!"

Others will probably wretch and insist that far from sounding like a festive treat it will resemble the remnants of your Mammy's annual Chrimbo candle collection.

Well, the proof will be in the drinking.

According to them the 'Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Cinnamon' will be hitting the stores for a limited time only.