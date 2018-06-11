Yavanna Keogh is the person behind the very successful makeup blog, Makeupmonster.

At the beginning of this year Yavanna took to her Instagram account to reveal her son Oscar had been diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour.

There is currently no cure for the type of tumour three year old Oscar has.

Oscar will turn four on June 24 and in the lead up to his birthday Yavanna has made a public plea for people to send him a birthday card.

People can send their cards to Oscar via a PO Box Yavanna has set up with her husband Lar, that address is: Yavanna Evans, Suite 218, 2 James Joyce Street, Dublin 1.

Since posting her request, over 200 people have already sent Oscar a birthday card and there is still plenty of time to do so before his big day rolls around.