Couple In Dublin Are Asking People To Send Birthday Cards To Their Terminally Ill Son
Yavanna Keogh is the person behind the very successful makeup blog, Makeupmonster.
At the beginning of this year Yavanna took to her Instagram account to reveal her son Oscar had been diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour.
There is currently no cure for the type of tumour three year old Oscar has.
Oscar will turn four on June 24 and in the lead up to his birthday Yavanna has made a public plea for people to send him a birthday card.
People can send their cards to Oscar via a PO Box Yavanna has set up with her husband Lar, that address is: Yavanna Evans, Suite 218, 2 James Joyce Street, Dublin 1.
Since posting her request, over 200 people have already sent Oscar a birthday card and there is still plenty of time to do so before his big day rolls around.
On Friday night we asked you to help us celebrate Oscar’s birthday with us on June 24th and send a card if you could. Lar popped to the P.O. Box today in case a few cards had already arrived and we ended up sitting down and opening an incredible 222 birthday cards for Oscar from all over the country and abroad. Think of how amazing the house is going to look decked out in cards by the time his birthday rolls around so please keep sending them! You can see them on my stories but it’s safe to say you have overwhelmed us once again with your kindness and generosity and are giving us something so lovely to focus on during such a difficult time 💙
