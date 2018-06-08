Dunnes Introduces Sunburned Mannequins For The Summer
Spotted this on the way into work today. Looks like they have before and after mannequins. At least they know their audience.
Let's face it most of us usually hit a whiter shade of lobster on our holliers!
They're missing a trick here though...if it was a proper Irish sunburn victim they'd look like a world map with red patches all over the shop!
Look like Dunnes are trialling sunburned mannequins 👀— Lenny TodayFM (@MarkLennyskillz) June 8, 2018
Should have sun lotion in the next stand! ☀️ 🔥 pic.twitter.com/piEVWrnQFf