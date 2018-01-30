Well done everyone, we made it to February!

The longest, toughest, coldest and most miserable of months is well and truly behind us.

It was a particularly difficult month for many, with the December and January pay days falling so far apart.

However if you follow these clever money saving tips you'll be left with some extra money in your pocket at the end of the month rather then finding yourself counting down to pay day so you don’t have to eat beans on toast for dinner for the third day in a row.

The easiest way to save money is on your car insurance policy.

If you are clear about your job (Accountant, Sales Manager, PR Specialist) insurers are more likely to understand what that means as opposed to the Global Director for Logistical Adherence and they will rate you in a lower category - which saves you money!

Also before taking out or renewing your motor insurance policy, have your car valued by a few sources. This way you won’t end up over insuring your car and paying more on your policy.

It's that time of year when we're all dreaming of a getaway, however hidden costs like travel insurance can build up over the year.

Having private health insurance is an easy way to get a reduction on a travel insurance policy before you even purchase it.

Another way to save on your travel insurance is by purchasing a multi trip policy. If you’re the type of person who usually goes abroad several times each year, then purchasing a multi trip travel insurance policy will save you money over multiple single trip policies.

We all know the monthly struggle to keep up with our phone plans.

We often have to pay extra on top of our bundles to insure our precious phones and other valuable gadgets.

When purchasing a new phone try and avoid buying insurance on the spot and spend some time shopping around the various dedicated gadget insurance companies where you can get a more competitive price.

Like other insurance types, it also pays to know exactly what you need in a policy before you buy it. For example, if you don’t feel like you’ll lose the device, then excluding loss cover will result in a cheaper premium.

Bundling multiple gadgets in a single policy will also help you save on insuring all your valuable gadgets.

Some of life's biggest joys comes from owning a pet.

However cute puppies and kittens become fully grown dogs and cats who get sick from time to time, and veterinary visits aint cheap!

Veterinary fees can end up being a massive expense for pet owners, meaning that a pet Insurance policy is a safe option.

Get your cat or dog micro chipped, vaccinated with appropriate protection and insured while they are still young and healthy and you'll end up with a cheaper premium than if you try to insure them when they get older and have a pre-existing condition.

Lastly if you're renewing your Home Insurance Policy make sure your home has the appropriate smoke and burglar alarms.

This will instantly reduce the risk associated with your policy resulting in a lower premium.

While one of the easiest ways to save on your cover is by getting a two year policy. This will save both money and the stress of renewing (along with possible price hikes) for a whole two years, even if you make a claim.

By becoming a little more organised and following these clever tips and tricks you can make some sizeable savings so you'll have more cash in your back pocket for holidays, nights out and some all important 'treat yourself' money.

These tips were put together with help from the team over at Blue Insurance. Check out their deals on car and home insurance to see how much you can save. You can also find great value policies on Blue’s other successful websites such as Multitrip.com, GadgetInsurance.com, CarHireExcess.ie and PetInsurance.ie.