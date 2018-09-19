In research conducted by Lyons the nation was asked how it took it's tea with three categories taken into consideration - brewing time, sugar and milk.

And according to the people that they spoke to, Carlow had the weakest tay with the shortest brew time while...Jaysus Schligo like a tar tay and left the bag in for the longest time.

THREE AND A HALF MINUTES.

You could stand on that lads.

Contrast that with Monaghan who only let the bag glimpse at the mug with a steep time of 40 seconds.

Longford makes the milkiest cup of cha.