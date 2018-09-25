Peak hipster has been absolutely smashed.

If you think peak hipster was a deconstructed avocado, a steak served on the heated helmet of a Norse god or a receipt given to you hidden in the pages of an emu's journal.

Well, you'd be wrong. 

I'd like a single plum, floating in perfume, in a man's hat. from r/TheSimpsons

You haven't seen the restaurant where you eat the food off the table.

Here is a video of the poor unfortunates availing of this premises.

I suppose you could then lick the table clean.