Aboy the kiid!

Yesterday's All-Ireland Hurling Final put to bed one of the best seasons of hurling in living memory.

Liam is finally heading home to Limerick, putting an end to 45 years of waiting.

There were scenes of celebrations across the country as Limerick supporters made their way home.

Things got emotional with the sound of cheering and shouting as the final whistle blew ringing out across Limerick.

And long after the celebrations had wrapped at Croke Park, a solitary Limerick supporter floated by on his bike, flag trailing from his shoulders, with a look of complete happiness on his face.

It's a long cycle to Limerick but feeling like a champion will help him get there!