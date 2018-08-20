Incredible Scenes! All Of The Best Limerick Celebrations From Yesterday
Yesterday's All-Ireland Hurling Final put to bed one of the best seasons of hurling in living memory.
Liam is finally heading home to Limerick, putting an end to 45 years of waiting.
Incredible: The Cranberries 'Dreams' sweeps through Croke Park as Limerick's #AllIrelandHurlingFinal dreams come true ❤️— Today FM (@TodayFM) August 19, 2018
Today FM's Limerick legends are happy @MuireannO_C @DermotTodayFM pic.twitter.com/wXwqQ4VVC4
There were scenes of celebrations across the country as Limerick supporters made their way home.
Limerick fans celebrating with each other at the Portlaoise toll yesterday 🙌💪— Today FM (@TodayFM) August 20, 2018
This is what a 45 year wait looks like!! #AllIrelandHurlingFinal #LimerickAbu pic.twitter.com/89fDw7oniv
Things got emotional with the sound of cheering and shouting as the final whistle blew ringing out across Limerick.
The total emotion in this!! 😭🙌#AllIrelandHurlingFinal #LimerickAbu pic.twitter.com/xNxOSnTzno— Today FM (@TodayFM) August 20, 2018
And long after the celebrations had wrapped at Croke Park, a solitary Limerick supporter floated by on his bike, flag trailing from his shoulders, with a look of complete happiness on his face.
It's a long cycle to Limerick but feeling like a champion will help him get there!
@TodayFM @allyhealy pic.twitter.com/VI3fyQbtRV— Seán Reidy (@ReidySean) August 20, 2018