Yesterday's All-Ireland Hurling Final put to bed one of the best seasons of hurling in living memory.

Liam is finally heading home to Limerick, putting an end to 45 years of waiting.

Incredible: The Cranberries 'Dreams' sweeps through Croke Park as Limerick's #AllIrelandHurlingFinal dreams come true ❤️



Today FM's Limerick legends are happy @MuireannO_C @DermotTodayFM pic.twitter.com/wXwqQ4VVC4 — Today FM (@TodayFM) August 19, 2018

There were scenes of celebrations across the country as Limerick supporters made their way home.

Limerick fans celebrating with each other at the Portlaoise toll yesterday 🙌💪



This is what a 45 year wait looks like!! #AllIrelandHurlingFinal #LimerickAbu pic.twitter.com/89fDw7oniv — Today FM (@TodayFM) August 20, 2018

Things got emotional with the sound of cheering and shouting as the final whistle blew ringing out across Limerick.

And long after the celebrations had wrapped at Croke Park, a solitary Limerick supporter floated by on his bike, flag trailing from his shoulders, with a look of complete happiness on his face.

It's a long cycle to Limerick but feeling like a champion will help him get there!