If you've ever wondered what if feels like to see if you've been nominated for an Oscar, take a look at these guys!

Waiting patiently for the next categories @TheAcademy pic.twitter.com/0n0VFTiH60 — Cartoon Saloon (@CartoonSaloon) January 23, 2018

Cartoon Saloon, a Kilkenny-based animation studio, were nominated for Best Animated Feature Film for The Breadwinner yesterday.

The Breadwinner tells the story of 11 year old Parvana who gives up her identity to provide for her family and try to save her father's life.

Speaking to Dermot & Dave, co-founder of Cartoon Saloon Paul Young joked, 'It was such a great surprise for us, we were all watching up in the crew room where we have sandwiches and tea.

'Nora (the film's director) was preparing her disappointed tantrum on the floor, but she didn't have to do that which was great!'

This is Paul's third Oscar nomination, having previously been nominated for an Academy Award for The Secret of Kells and Song Of The Sea.

Speaking about what it is like to attend the Oscars Paul said, 'It's actually quite exciting. You get a very long drive up in a limo and that takes a long time, with everybody waiting to see who is about to get out of the car.

'What I love is that when we get out, their faces are just so disappointed. The first time Samuel L Jackson got out of the car in front of us with all the cameras flashing.

'Then I get out of the car and the cameras rise and just drop down again when they see who it is!'

The Breadwinner premiers at the Kilkenny Animation Festival, find out more here.

It will also be screened at the Dublin Film Festival and then it will go on general release around the country on May 22