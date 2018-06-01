Jason Momoa Is Enjoying Pints In Ireland
Jason Momoa is kicking off the June Bank Holiday weekend in style.
The Game of Thrones actor is a massive fan of the black stuff and frequently posts pictures of himself and his beloved pint of Guinness on Instagram.
Yesterday, he shared snaps of him back in Ireland and paying a visit to the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin.
Clearly, he's having a ball.
@homeofguinness HEAVEN. Big dumb animal in a candy shop. Aloha j
