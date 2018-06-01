And having the time of his life.

Jason Momoa is kicking off the June Bank Holiday weekend in style.

The Game of Thrones actor is a massive fan of the black stuff and frequently posts pictures of himself and his beloved pint of Guinness on Instagram.

 

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

Yesterday, he shared snaps of him back in Ireland and paying a visit to the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin. 

Clearly, he's having a ball.

 

@homeofguinness HEAVEN. Big dumb animal in a candy shop. Aloha j

