We were very proud this weekend as we watch Ireland finish as runners up in the Women's Hockey World Cup Final, after being beaten by The Netherlands.

An impromptu homecoming was arranged for Bank Holiday Monday where massive crowds gathered in Dublin city centre to cheer on our silver medalists.

Spirits were high and at one point the team and the crowd broke out with a Christmas song in August, singing Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas.'

😂😂 Christmas songs at the #Irishhockey homecoming!! What a wonderful group of talented, charming & humble young women. An honour & a pleasure to MC the event for @LordMayorDublin - very well organised! pic.twitter.com/UcNppgJoKM — Des Cahill (@sportsdes) August 6, 2018

Somehow, this caught Mariah's attention and she tweeted a brilliant response, flying the Irish flag for her 20 million followers.

There have been multiple reports as to why the team were singing this particular Christmas song in July, but the most likely reason seems to be this:

Yup! It became their song at the World Cup as they treated the final like Christmas Day! — Seamus Carey (@SeamusCarey) August 7, 2018

Total legends!