In 1999, 26 year old Melania Trump, then known as Melania Knauss, sat down with ABC News to talk about her modeling career and her boyfriend Donald Trump. The interview with Don Dahler aired on December 3rd, 1999 and in it she predicts she would one day be the First Lady of the US.

When asked if she could see herself as First Lady she responded "Yes. I would be very traditional - like Jackie Kennedy. I would support him. I would do a lot of social obligations." She then went on to say that if it were to happen, she would give up her career as a model to fully support Trump.

Don Dahler also asked Melanie what she thought about people who claimed she was going out with Donald Trump, who was 53 at the time, purely because he was rich. She said "People don't know me. People who talk like this don't know me."

However this is not the first time Trump becoming president was predicted long before it actually happened. Way back in 2000, The Simpsons predicted that he would one day be in charge of the Oval Office.

We're officially spooked.