John Travolta has proved that we're all impartial to a bit of 'dad-dancing'.

The Grease star joined 50 Cent on stage after the premiere of his latest film Gotti.

The rapper shared a video of the pair 'partying' and it's fair to say, John Travolta looks like every embarrassing uncle at a wedding.

Me and John Travolta partying đŸ˜† l swear l only came out here because of him. pic.twitter.com/naQXTMGnxr — 50cent (@50cent) May 16, 2018

Keep her lit, John!