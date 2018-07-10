Finally the only voice of reason.

17 of the 23 man England squad weren't even born the last time the country made it to the semi-finals of the World Cup.

Understandably the fans have been going nuts and a little bit presumptious let's face it. 

So, who better to set them straight about the miseries of being an England football fan than the happiest and most honest man in music.

Of course it’s one of the Gallaghers.

He had only one response to jubilant fans singing at a recent gig:

“It’s not f*cking coming home though is it?”

The World Cup mania in England is hitting serious heights of madness:

However, if they do get to the final at least some employers are getting in on the act: