17 of the 23 man England squad weren't even born the last time the country made it to the semi-finals of the World Cup.

Understandably the fans have been going nuts and a little bit presumptious let's face it.

So, who better to set them straight about the miseries of being an England football fan than the happiest and most honest man in music.

Of course it’s one of the Gallaghers.

He had only one response to jubilant fans singing at a recent gig:

“It’s not f*cking coming home though is it?”

Av all of a sudden developed time for Noel Gallagher. Football is not going home pic.twitter.com/D1mk8YA7DN — Liam (@LiamUTLR) July 7, 2018

The World Cup mania in England is hitting serious heights of madness:

Here it is. @HarryMaguire93 you beautiful bastard!! Once swell gone down more detail will come out. Got to go back next week to finish fine detail!! @JoeMaguire8 @_lozmaguire pic.twitter.com/eER7DOX6Af — Matt Benton (@Matt_Benton) July 9, 2018

However, if they do get to the final at least some employers are getting in on the act: