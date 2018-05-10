Our favourite Limerick lady Noni is usually located selling chocolate out of her pram outside Thomond Park.

However this weekend she's jetted over to Lisbon to bring her certain brand of magic over to the Eurovision.

From meeting Johnny Logan to resuscitating Marty Whelan Noni has already had a very busy week.

Wait until the end when a very frisky Noni loses the run of herself, it must be all that sun!