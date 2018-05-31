Have you married someone with a similar job as you?

Turns out female farmers in Ireland are more likely to marry male farmers while men who work as nursery nurses and assistants are most likely to marry ladies with that same job.

New statistics released by the CSO show what professions in Ireland are most likely to marry within that same profession:

The statistics also looked at the people who married outside of their profession and found that marriages to farmers were very popular.

The number one choice for female nurses was a farmer (11%) while farmers were also a popular choice for female care workers (10%) and secondary school tecahers.

For the fellas, their most popular choice was a nurse. One in 10 male Gardaí married a female nurse, male farmers were most likely to marry female nurses (13%) while male lorry drivers frequently married sales and retail assistants (11%).