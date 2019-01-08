He is one of the world's biggest movie stars and has guns that can be seen from space (fact!)

But, this Hollywood superstar has a heart as big as his arms. He recently tweeted about an encounter he had with a young fella from Kildare.

PJ who is a superhero himself battling 'Ewing's Sarcoma' (a rare form of Cancer) asked the amazing people at the Make-A-Wish foundation to help him meet his hero and they obliged.

Himself and two other huge Rock fans, Lucy and Cameron met Dwayne on the set of his new flick Hobbs & Shaw co-starring Jason Statham (who also makes an appearance!)

They got to see what goes on behind-the-scenes, some lovely surprises and even got EXCLUSIVE chocolate (Rockalate?) cookies baked by the man mountain himself!

PJ’s an awesome and special boy. So cool that I got a chance to hang out with him!! Thanks PJ! @MakeAWishIntl https://t.co/ug0Zyf33Qs — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 7, 2019

Young PJ obviously made a big impression on the big guy and you can see why, his huge smile is absolutely stunning.

And like The Rock says himself, he just plays a hero, these guys are the REAL heroes.

Here is the video of them meeting. Prepare for a feels hurricane!