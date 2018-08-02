Parents spend their lives giving everything to their kids so when any opportunity comes up in public it is Parental Law for them to mortify the children.

You can almost pinpoint the moment that he wishes the law of physics would overturn and a black hole would open up right at his seat and suck him into it.

There's only so much folding of arms that can ease the pain.

We feel for you dude.

"Next thing you know Shawty got low low low low low low low low"