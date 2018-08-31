At Electric Picnic on Sunday there are two acts playing on the MAIN Stage that caught our eye:

At 8.45pm – our very own Picture This

And then at 10.30– The Prodigy

They are music from two different planets. Could they work together?

If they meet backstage will Keef and the lads invite Jimmy and Ryan and the Picture This lads back out for a duet.

We couldn’t stop thinking about it!

So, to satisfy our own curiosity and break the laws of musical physics we retreated to the lb and we created PRODIGY THIS...

This is called 'Addicted To Firestarter'